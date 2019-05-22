Hospital 'abused' vulnerable patients

Video

The BBC's Panorama programme has uncovered shocking evidence of patients with autism and learning difficulties being mocked, taunted and intimidated by abusive hospital staff. Whorlton Hall, near Barnard Castle in County Durham is a specialist hospital that cares for people with complex needs.

Panorama filmed vulnerable adults being deliberately provoked by staff who then physically restrained them.

The investigation comes eight years after the programme exposed the scandal of abuse at Winterbourne View, another specialist hospital.

The BBC's social affairs correspondent Alison Holt reports. You may find some of her report upsetting.