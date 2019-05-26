How exactly does the menopause happen?
Video

Menopause: what are the symptoms and why does it happen?

The menopause is a natural part of aging and it affects half the world's population.

It's when a woman stops having periods and is no longer able to get pregnant naturally.

But changes in hormones can have big effects on the body and how we behave.

So why does it happen? What symptoms may you experience and what you can do to control them?

BBC Health Reporter Philippa Roxby explains it's different for everyone.

  • 26 May 2019
