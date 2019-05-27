Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Working the night shift on Malaria's frontline in Sierra Leone
It's night-time at Ola During Children's Hospital in Freetown, Sierra Leone and doctors Nehlama Barrie and Winstina Gbondo are on shift. Most nights here see children die of Malaria complications but a free health programme has given them a fighting chance of saving lives.
Filmmakers: Paul Myles and Zoe Jewell
Producer: Abdul Samba Brima
Editor: Brad Hayward
-
27 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/health-48403771/working-the-night-shift-on-malaria-s-frontline-in-sierra-leoneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window