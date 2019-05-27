Video

It's night-time at Ola During Children's Hospital in Freetown, Sierra Leone and doctors Nehlama Barrie and Winstina Gbondo are on shift. Most nights here see children die of Malaria complications but a free health programme has given them a fighting chance of saving lives.

Filmmakers: Paul Myles and Zoe Jewell

Producer: Abdul Samba Brima

Editor: Brad Hayward