Mark Radcliffe: I found a lump when I was shaving
Mark Radcliffe has told BBC Radio 5 Live how he discovered a lump when he was shaving off his beard, leading to his cancer diagnosis.
Speaking to Adrian Chiles, the radio presenter encouraged other men to see their doctor if they notice any symptoms.
Radcliffe is now in remission and returned to broadcasting in February after a four-month break for treatment for head and neck cancer.
27 May 2019
