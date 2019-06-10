Media player
Katie Pinken: Genome sequencing 'gave us closure' after first baby died
After Katie and Ian Pinken's first child died at 13 weeks, the couple had their genomes sequenced. It helped to determine whether their second baby would be healthy or not.
Katie told the BBC the result gave them closure and also hope.
The testing was part of a project conducted by Addenbrooke's Hospital and the University of Cambridge, which has found that one in four children in intensive care who had their genome sequenced, had a genetic disorder.
10 Jun 2019
