Rory Cellan-Jones, the BBC's technology correspondent, went public with his Parkinson's diagnosis following concerns from viewers watching him on TV who noticed his hand shaking.

But it was, in fact, thanks to a previous television appearance that he sought medical advice from a specialist. Following a live broadcast in Jersey in 2018, a neurologist got in touch with the BBC after noticing symptoms of Parkinson's disease.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, he speaks about some of the other symptoms of the condition.