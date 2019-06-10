Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rory Cellan-Jones: BBC sought advice after live broadcast
Rory Cellan-Jones, the BBC's technology correspondent, went public with his Parkinson's diagnosis following concerns from viewers watching him on TV who noticed his hand shaking.
But it was, in fact, thanks to a previous television appearance that he sought medical advice from a specialist. Following a live broadcast in Jersey in 2018, a neurologist got in touch with the BBC after noticing symptoms of Parkinson's disease.
Appearing on BBC Breakfast, he speaks about some of the other symptoms of the condition.
-
10 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/health-48579647/rory-cellan-jones-bbc-sought-advice-after-live-broadcastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window