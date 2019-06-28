"This is for anyone with a vagina"

Video

"The last six months have been lonely, scary and uncomfortable, but I'd do it all again if I didn't have to tell my mum and dad that I had cancer".

That's how Gabrielle MacPherson feels after doctors found pre-cancerous cells in her cervix.

A cervical screening, or smear test, is a free test to prevent cancer where a small sample of cells is taken from the opening to your womb from the vagina.

Women from the age of 25 are invited for screening every three years. Those aged 50 to 64 are invited every five years.

But figures show around one in four don't go to their smear tests in the UK. In England, the number going for cervical screenings has hit a 20 year low.

Gabrielle says "I feel really scared because there's obviously a disconnect between communication and how important they are. People have to go!"

She decided to share her smear test experiences in a play to help more women understand why they should go.

Video by Laura Foster