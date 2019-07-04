'You don't expect your children to die before you'

Media player
Sepsis death father: 'If my son had been tested he'd still be here'
39-year-old Amir Halling died in 2016 after doctors missed signs of sepsis - also known as blood poisoning.
His father, Mohamed, told the BBC he believes that had his son been tested for sepsis when he arrived at the hospital, he would still be alive today.
