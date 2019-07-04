'I'll stop breastfeeding when my boy wants to stop'
Breastfeeding mum of four-year-old dismisses online critics

Riona O Connor, a body acceptance advocate, has defied online criticism and said she'll continue to breastfeed her son for as long as he wants.

A photo she posted on her Facebook page, Riona -The Unnatural Woman, showed her feeding her four-year-old child.

Responding to comments which questioned natural-term weaning, she said: "It's no big deal".

