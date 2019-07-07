Video

Nerves inside paralysed people's bodies have been "rewired" to give movement to their arms and hands, say Australian surgeons.

Patients can now feed themselves, put on make-up, turn a key, handle money and type at a computer.

Paul Robinson, 36 from Brisbane, said the innovative surgery had given him independence he had never imagined.

Completely normal function has not been restored, but doctors say the improvement is life-changing.

Lead scientist Dr Natasha Van Zyl said it was like "being a bit of a biological electrician".

