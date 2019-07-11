'I gave my daughter something which killed her'

Video

Annie McVey’s teenage daughter died in 2000 from the human form of mad cow disease, vCJD (variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease).

Claire was one of almost 200 people who died from the outbreak in the 1990s. Now, experts have warned that some Britons could still be "silently carrying" the disease today. And what alarms them is that they don’t know how many more will die from the disease.

Watch the full documentary Mad Cow Disease: The Great British Beef Scandal on Thursday July 11 at 21:00, on BBC Two. It is also available on iPlayer.