Twins meet surgeons who separated them

Video

Conjoined twins: Sisters meet surgeons who separated them

Ritaj and Rital were born joined at the head. They're reunited with the British doctors who saved their lives, by performing multiple complex surgeries eight years ago.

The BBC has been given exclusive access to another set of twins, Safa and Marwa, who have just gone through a similar separation procedure at Great Ormond Street Hospital. Read their story here.

Video by Rachael Buchanan and Fergus Walsh.

  • 18 Jul 2019
