Allergy death mum 'haunted' by son's death
Karanbir Cheema: Allergy death mum 'haunted' by son's death

The mother of a schoolboy killed after cheese was flicked at him by another pupil at break time, wants people to see the photograph of her son in intensive care.

Rina Cheema wants pupils to understand an allergy can kill, after her son Karanbir suffered an anaphylactic reaction after an allergic reaction.

His death is being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive, the BBC has learned.

  • 26 Jul 2019
