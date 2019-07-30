Media player
The clinic helping children get more sleep
A "pioneering" scheme in Sheffield has helped boost children's sleep by 2.4 hours a night, NHS England says.
How does a sleep clinic look to improve the lives of families?
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and the BBC News channel, 10:00 to 11:00 BST - and see more of our stories here.
30 Jul 2019
