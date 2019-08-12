The house that dementia built

Video

A house in the UK designed especially to help people with dementia is inspiring families, care-home owners and council workers to make changes to their own homes.

Lighter carpets and carefully chosen paint colours are just some of the tweaks that you can make which can keep people with dementia living independently for longer - saving both families and local authorities money in care fees.

Around the world, the number of people with dementia is increasing because people are living longer.

Loughborough University, who are leading this project in Watford, says the changes are based on scientific research but dementia affects everyone differently.

Video by Laura Foster