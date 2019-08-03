Can being a caveman cure my anxiety?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cavemen therapy: Can being a caveman cure anxiety?

Anxiety is one of the most commonly diagnosed mental health problems in the UK - but could being a caveman help people cope?

Reporter Jordan Dunbar went to find out if a hunter-gatherer mindfulness session could help him with his own anxiety.

Listen to more on The Why Factor

If you’ve been affected by mental health issues, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.

  • 03 Aug 2019
Go to next video: 'Baking was my escape from anxiety'