'Didn't know there was a ticking clock above my head'
Failure to diagnose and treat a rare spinal injury may cost the NHS hundreds of millions in compensation per year, a leading consultant says.

Cauda Equina Syndrome, caused by the severe compression of nerves in the lower spine, requires diagnosis and decompression surgery within 24 hours to avoid damage to bodily organs.

Prolonged delays to treatment can result in life-changing consequences including permanent paralysis.

  19 Aug 2019
