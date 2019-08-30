Why I won't stop taking HRT for menopause
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

HRT: Breast cancer risk won't put me off using menopause treatment

New research suggested the increased risk of breast cancer from menopausal hormone therapy lasts more than a decade after treatment stops.

It is often referred to as HRT (hormone replacement therapy), although this also includes other therapies which were not part of the study.

Louise Rivers has been taking HRT for a year. She says it "really improved" her quality of life and that, despite the findings, she won't stop taking the drug.

  • 30 Aug 2019
Go to next video: How exactly does the menopause happen?