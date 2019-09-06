‘I will not consent to my daughter's death’

Video

Shelina Begum’s fight to keep her five-year-old daughter alive will be heard at the High Court on Monday.

Tafida Raqeeb has been on life support since she had a traumatic brain injury in February as a result of a rare condition, arteriovenous malformation, where a tangle of blood vessels causes blood to bypass the brain tissue.

Her doctors say further treatment will not work and it is in her best interest to be allowed to die.

Her mother believes she is recovering and says she has been offered care in Italy.

The Royal London Hospital is refusing to release her.

Produced by: Rahil Sheikh, BBC Asian Network

