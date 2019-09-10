'Football saved my life' after breakdown

Video

In the UK, suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50, according to the Office for National Statistics.

After losing two male friends to suicide, Rob Moss set up RammyMen in the former mill town of Ramsbottom, Lancashire, to engage local men in activities that would help with depression.

Its aim is to “keep Ramsbottom busy with an eye on mental health and reducing suicide risk in men”.

Dan Lilley-Blackman says the group has saved his life.

