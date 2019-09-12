Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Freediving to relax: ‘All you can hear is your heartbeat’
Michael Lazaro is a doctor who works in Manila – to get away from the fast-paced city lifestyle he goes freediving, to connect to nature and clear his mind.
Freediving involves diving without a mask and is a dangerous sport – but Michael finds it relaxing. “When you emerge, it’s like you are born again,” he says.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
12 Sep 2019
