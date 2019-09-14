'How's the weather up there?' life as a tall woman
A new film. Tall Girl, explores what it's like for a young woman to be head and shoulders above her school classmates.

Sharon Alexander is six feet (1.82 metres) tall and is a member of The Tall Persons Club. She spoke to BBC Breakfast about the occasional challenges of being a tall woman.

  14 Sep 2019
