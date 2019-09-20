Media player
Boy with skin-peeling condition sent 18,000 cards
Rhys has epidermolysis bullosa, a painful, life-limiting condition that has left him unable to walk.
As he turns 14, his mother has made an appeal for people to send him birthday cards to help improve his mood.
He has received 18,000, which he says has made him feel "a lot better".
