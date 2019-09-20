The boy whose skin is peeling
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boy with skin-peeling condition sent 18,000 cards

Rhys has epidermolysis bullosa, a painful, life-limiting condition that has left him unable to walk.

As he turns 14, his mother has made an appeal for people to send him birthday cards to help improve his mood.

He has received 18,000, which he says has made him feel "a lot better".

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.

  • 20 Sep 2019
Go to next video: 'I was called Dalmatian and spotty face'