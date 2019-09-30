Cocaine and alcohol mix 'muddles the mind'

Video

Mixing cocaine and alcohol creates a "deadly combination" which can increase violent and impulsive behaviour, doctors are warning.

At least 13 "self-inflicted" deaths happened in a year in England among people who took the two substances, the Victoria Derbyshire programme found.

Logan Woolliscroft died after falling from a cliff after taking cocaine and alcohol in 2018 - his father said he believed the mixture was to blame.

