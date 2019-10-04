Media player
'I contracted HIV while waiting for Prep'
David is one of at least 15 people in England who have tested positive for HIV while waiting to get access to the anti-HIV drug Prep.
He spoke to the BBC's LGBT correspondent Ben Hunte about his experience.
04 Oct 2019
