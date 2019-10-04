'I contracted HIV while waiting for PrEP'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I contracted HIV while waiting for Prep'

David is one of at least 15 people in England who have tested positive for HIV while waiting to get access to the anti-HIV drug Prep.

He spoke to the BBC's LGBT correspondent Ben Hunte about his experience.

  • 04 Oct 2019
Go to next video: 'People tell me I shouldn't be having sex'