'This feels incredible’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Endurance sport: Why people push their bodies to extreme limits

Ultra-marathons, Channel swims, and extreme triathlons are feats of endurance for the body and mind.

We speak to five people who take part in long-distance or extreme sport to find out why they do what they do in spite of the relentless training and threat of injury.

  • 05 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Meet the woman who swam the English Channel FOUR times