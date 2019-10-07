Royals voice mental health advert

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Harry, Meghan, William and Kate voice mental health advert
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have voiced an advert for a new mental health campaign called "Every Mind Matters".
The Public Health England/NHS video caused the campaign's website to crash on the launch day on Monday.
-
07 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/health-49968076/harry-meghan-william-and-kate-voice-mental-health-advertRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window