Royals voice mental health advert
Harry, Meghan, William and Kate voice mental health advert

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have voiced an advert for a new mental health campaign called "Every Mind Matters".

The Public Health England/NHS video caused the campaign's website to crash on the launch day on Monday.

  • 07 Oct 2019
