Mother's sepsis warning after hospital failure

Mother's sepsis warning after doctors failed to diagnose
Video

A hospital trust in Nottingham is being asked to explain what changes it’s made after an inquest found failings in the treatment of a five year old girl who died.

Ava Macfarlane died from sepsis in December 2017.

The hospital says they have made a "number of changes" since her death.

  • 14 Oct 2019
