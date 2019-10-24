'There will be families hugging their children'
Cystic fibrosis drug: 'There will be families hugging their children'

A life-extending drug for cystic fibrosis will be available on the NHS in England, health bosses say.

Christina Walker’s son Luis was born with the condition. She hopes it will greatly improve his quality of life.

