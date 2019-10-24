Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cystic fibrosis drug: 'There will be families hugging their children'
A life-extending drug for cystic fibrosis will be available on the NHS in England, health bosses say.
Christina Walker’s son Luis was born with the condition. She hopes it will greatly improve his quality of life.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
24 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/health-50169717/cystic-fibrosis-drug-there-will-be-families-hugging-their-childrenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window