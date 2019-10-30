Embryo adoption: Lisa and Jamie's story
After years of fertility problems, Lisa and Jamie decided to opted for embryo adoption, using a clinic in Spain.

This form of adoption still allows you to experience a pregnancy.

“I wanted so much to be able to carry my child” says Lisa.

“I think had I not ever experienced being pregnant there would have been a massive void in my life.”

Produced by Maia Lowerson for BBC Radio 5 Live’s Fertility Day.

  • 30 Oct 2019
