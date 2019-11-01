'Horrific' treatment of my autistic daughter

Video

Jeremy, whose 18-year-old daughter Bethany has autism, has told BBC Breakfast about the conditions she has to endure in a secure unit.

It comes as a group of MPs calls for an overhaul of mental health legislation in order to stop the "horrific" and inappropriate detention of young people with learning disabilities. The Joint Committee of Human Rights says the conditions in hospitals across England inflict "terrible suffering" on those detained and cause "anguish to their distraught families".