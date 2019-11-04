Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NHS boss warns against "weaponising" health service
NHS Providers chief Chris Hopson says politicians should "be very careful about weaponising" the health service during election campaigns.
He told Today that although NHS performance is "a matter for political debate", he warned against using the issue for "advancing a particular political argument, and in doing so demonising a bunch of staff who are working incredibly hard."
-
04 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window