Cannabis medicine approvals 'must go further'

Two cannabis-based medicines, used to treat epilepsy and multiple sclerosis, have been approved for use by the NHS in England.

But many want it to go further.

The medicines Matt Hughes's son needs for his severe epilepsy are not covered, meaning the family has to pay £1,500-a-month.

