'I nearly lost my life' after vaping

Ewan Fisher, now 19, suffered a severe reaction in his lungs after smoking e-cigarettes in 2017.

He said he quit smoking and took up vaping to improve his fitness, but after a few months he found it harder and harder to breathe until he ended up on life-support in intensive care.

His doctors say he developed hypersenstivity pnemonitis, which they say was down to vaping, though such reactions are rare in the UK.

The World Health Organization says e-cigarettes are "harmful and should therefore be subject to regulation", but Public Health England says vaping is 95% safer than smoking but is not without risks.

