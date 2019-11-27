Media player
Justin Welby: 'I felt nervous about opening up about my mental health’
The Archbishop of Canterbury has told BBC Radio 5 Live that he did feel "nervous" about opening up about his mental health.
Justin Welby revealed last month that he'd been taking anti-depressants for about a year.
He told Emma Barnett about his decision to seek help: "With a certain amount of encouragement from my colleagues about how grumpy I was being….I thought, 'I've got to do something about this'."
27 Nov 2019
