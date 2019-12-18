Video

The head of the Alzheimer’s Society says that the UK is facing a humanitarian crisis, because the care system is failing those with dementia and their families.

The number of us who will provide care at home for a loved one with dementia is set to rise by almost one million by 2035.

Here are the stories of Anne and Julia – who both care full time for their husbands.

Anne’s husband John has been assessed as having no mental capacity and goes to a day centre two days a week.

Julia spent months fighting for social services and occupational therapy help for her husband Bob.

He is currently being assessed in a home, after he went missing and was found during an extensive police search.

Reporter Jeremy Cooke; producer Claire Kendall; filming and editing David Cheeseman