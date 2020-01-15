Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Motor neurone disease: 'Hope is a real positive'
Alan Gray can no longer walk after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2017.
There is no effective treatment or cure, and half of the 1,500 people who are diagnosed each year die within 24 months.
But now the largest clinical trial in a generation, led by a team of researchers based in Edinburgh, may offer some hope for people like Alan.
-
15 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window