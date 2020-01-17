Austim and dyspraxia: A world upside down

Video

As part of a wider revamp of office culture at Universal Music UK, the label has commissioned research into neurodiversity.

Neurodivergence - also known as neurodiversity - refers to the community of people who have dyslexia, dyspraxia, ADHD, are on the autism spectrum or have other neurological functions.

Nat Miller from recruitment agency Exceptional Individuals, gives workshops to show employers how to make their work environment more neurodiverse friendly.

He told Chi Chi Izundu what challenges some neurodivergent people may encounter.