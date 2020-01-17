Social media 'led me to self-harm tips sites'

Video

Sarah Lechmere, who has struggled with eating disorders, says social media posts led her to "pro-anorexia" sites which gave her "tips" on how to self-harm.

She said it was after joining Instagram that she realised how "toxic" social media can be - and has seen countless abusive comments, including ones encouraging people to take their own life.

Ms Lechmere spoke to the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme after UK psychiatrists said they need social media companies to hand over data for research into children's mental health.

If you’ve been affected by self-harm, eating disorders or emotional distress, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.