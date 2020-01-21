'We watched our son die in front of our eyes'

Video

Hayden Nguyen died at Chelsea and Westminster hospital when he was just six days old. His heart failed after it was attacked by a virus.

Initially Hayden's parents did not know what had happened to him. In a bid to get answers they took legal action against the hospital.

The trust admitted liability for a failure to adequately treat his condition. The Nguyens received a small amount of compensation and their legal fees were met by the trust.

