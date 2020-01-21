Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'We watched our son die in front of our eyes'
Hayden Nguyen died at Chelsea and Westminster hospital when he was just six days old. His heart failed after it was attacked by a virus.
Initially Hayden's parents did not know what had happened to him. In a bid to get answers they took legal action against the hospital.
The trust admitted liability for a failure to adequately treat his condition. The Nguyens received a small amount of compensation and their legal fees were met by the trust.
Read more on this story.
-
21 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window