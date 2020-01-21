‘I used gender transition as a form of escape’

Video

For four years, Richard Hoskins lived as a woman.

But he now believes it was a reaction to the trauma of losing three children, rather than relating to his gender identity.

He has now detransitioned, and tells the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire that more must be done by the NHS to ensure others are properly assessed before treatment begins.

There is no official data for the number of people who detransition. Some studies have suggested 2%, while others suggest lower.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.