'Not one clinic asked for my daughter's ID'
A 17-year-old girl was able to have 30 cosmetic procedures without anyone checking her age.
Her mother tells BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour that she cannot understand why nobody asked for any ID before starting work on her daughter.
26 Jan 2020
