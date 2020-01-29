'My partner died while waiting for an ambulance'

Video

Mark Mitchell's partner Derrin Cozart, 55, was at home in Beadnell on his own when he collapsed.

When he came to, he rang an ambulance, but it is understood he was told there weren't any available.

Thirty minutes after his first call the ambulance service rang back and when they could not get hold of him a crew was dispatched. But it took another 48 minutes for paramedics to reach him and when they arrived he was dead.

Joanne Baxter, Director of Quality and Safety at North East Ambulance Service, said: “The safety of patients is always our top priority and we take all complaints extremely seriously. This tragic case is no exception. A full investigation is currently under way and we are in contact with Mr Mitchell regarding his concerns. However, until the investigation is complete and the findings shared with Mr Mitchell, it would not be appropriate for us to comment on this particular case any further. Any learning we take from the investigation will be used to ensure we improve care for patients.”