Inside the lab developing a coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus: The US laboratory developing a vaccine
Scientists in the US have told the BBC they could have a vaccine for the new coronavirus ready for use in China- before the end of the year.
The pharmaceutical company Inovio is one of a number of research facilities urgently trying to develop a vaccine, as cases in China continue to soar.
The BBC's global health correspondent Tulip Mazumdar went inside their laboratory in San Diego.
Read more: Scientists race to develop a vaccine
30 Jan 2020
