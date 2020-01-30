Inside the lab developing a coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus: The US laboratory developing a vaccine

Scientists in the US have told the BBC they could have a vaccine for the new coronavirus ready for use in China- before the end of the year.

The pharmaceutical company Inovio is one of a number of research facilities urgently trying to develop a vaccine, as cases in China continue to soar.

The BBC's global health correspondent Tulip Mazumdar went inside their laboratory in San Diego.

