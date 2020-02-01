Life in a quarantine flat

Video

Briton Matt Raw has described his accommodation at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral after he was flown out of Wuhan, China, where there is an outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus.

Eighty-three British passengers must stay in quarantine at an NHS staff accommodation block for 14 days, where they will be in "supported isolation".

