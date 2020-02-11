WHO: Coronoavirus Covid-19 could create 'havoc'

Media player
Coronoavirus Covid-19 could create 'havoc' - World Health Organisation
Coronavirus Covid-2019 could create significant political, economic and social upheaval if it is not considered "public enemy number one", WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.
It comes after the death toll from the virus passed 1,000. Tens of thousands of people have been infected.
11 Feb 2020
