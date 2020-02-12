Media player
Coronavirus in the UK: 5 things you need to know about Covid-19
Covid-19 - the coronavirus previously unknown to science - has been causing severe lung disease in China but has also been confirmed in other countries, including the UK.
With many having died from the outbreak, and with no sign of it stopping soon, the BBC's medical correspondent Fergus Walsh assesses how worried we should be and how we can avoid it.
12 Feb 2020
