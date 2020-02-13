Coronavirus in the UK: 5 things you need to know
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus in the UK: 5 things you need to know about Covid-19

The BBC's medical correspondent Fergus Walsh assesses how worried we should be about the coronavirus and how we can avoid it.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 13 Feb 2020