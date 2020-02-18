'It felt like a murder charge'

Video

Helen Gittos lost her baby Harriet in August 2014 when she was eight days old, and she believes her daughter's death was preventable.

A BBC News investigation has uncovered more preventable baby deaths at an East Kent Hospitals NHS Trust which has already been criticised for its maternity services.

Helen spoke to the BBC's Michael Buchanan, and said she was told her baby's death was due to her decision to refuse to have appropriate medical treatment - which she and her husband deny.

East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust said: "We accept… that we could have done more to respond to [Helen Gittos's] wishes and help her labour in a calm, low-risk environment as much as possible."

Read more: Hospital baby deaths prompt urgent maternity probe