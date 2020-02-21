Poster project spreads love to NHS staff
The poster project spreading 'happiness and kindness' to NHS staff

Artist Andy Leek is best known for his posters spreading positive, motivational messages in cities around the world.

In his latest project, his notes directly address NHS staff workers.

Over 600 of the posters have appeared in staff rooms and breakout areas around the UK.

Produced, edited and filmed by Elise Wicker

Graphics by Terry Saunders

